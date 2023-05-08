[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School girls lacrosse and boys and girls outdoor track. We have an item on the WHS baseball team routing its senior night opponent. Plus, Gretchen McMahon has some photos from softball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse.

Outdoor Track & Field Hosts South African Runners

contributed by WHS Athletic Director Bobby Rushton

On Friday, April 21, eight South African runners from La Rochelle High School in Paarl, South Africa arrived in Wilton and were hosted by a few Wilton families during their stay. The girls were here to compete in the PENN relays and also attended Wilton’s match with the Warriors against Darien.

This event previously took place pre-COVID and returned again this year. Allison Lombardi was the lead parent and Coaches Gee and Gerweck provided the visiting team access to track and facilities to train during their stay.

Pictured below is the team with their Coach Andre Van Der Burgh on Tuesday, April 25 at WHS.

South African runners in the U.S. for the PENN Relays, were hosted by the Wilton Outdoor Track and Field team in April. They visited WHS on April 25, shown here with members of the Wilton team and parents. Credit: Bobby Ruston / Wilton High School Athletics

L-R WHS Athletic Director Bobby Rushton, La Rochelle High School (Paarl, SA) Coach Andre Van Der Burgh, and WHS Principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell. Credit: Bobby Rushton / Wilton High School Athletics

Wilton Baseball Routs Bridgeport Central 11-1 on Senior Night

contributed

The Wilton High School Warriors baseball team hosted its senior night against the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers on Monday, May 1. The Warriors looked focused before the game and that focus spilled over into play. Wilton racked up 11 hits on the night to go along with stellar pitching from seniors Hayden Klyver and Griffin Tuner. The win evened out Wilton’s FCIAC record to 4-4.

Congratulations to the team’s seniors as they close out their high school baseball careers. Wilton baseball seniors include James Ring, Sean Lengyel, Hayden Klyver, Timothy Martin, James Killeen, Timothy Carbonaro, Girffin Turner, and Brian Weiss.

Sadie Klyver (left) pitched a no hitter for the Warriors against Trumbull in the 1-0 victory on Friday, May 5. Grace DiBuono-Krafick (right) scored the winning run hit by Kat Costanzo in the exciting 1-0 win in the bottom of the 7th inning. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton girls lacrosse goalie Sarah Romeo shown here with a great save, shared the pipes with Jane Hughes in the running clock win over Cheshire Saturday at Lilly Field 18-4. The girls team faces Danbury at home Tuesday night May 9, as they honor their seniors on Senior Night. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

#1 doubles team partners Johathan Yerrall and Nickolai Naydenov led the boys tennis team to victory Friday, May 5 against Weston. The team’s overall score was 6-1. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilson Tansill carries the ball up the field in the end to end contest against #9-ranked Chaminade. WIlton held on to the lead for the 11-10 win Saturday night, May 6 at Fujitani Field. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Sadie Klyver pitched a no hitter for the Warriors against Trumbull in the 1-0 victory Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Grace DiBuono-Krafick scored the winning run hit by Kat Costanzo in the exciting 1-0 win over Trumbull in the bottom of the 7th inning Friday night, May 5, at Wilton’s home field. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography