[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]
This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School girls lacrosse and boys and girls outdoor track. We have an item on the WHS baseball team routing its senior night opponent. Plus, Gretchen McMahon has some photos from softball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse.
Outdoor Track & Field Hosts South African Runners
contributed by WHS Athletic Director Bobby Rushton
On Friday, April 21, eight South African runners from La Rochelle High School in Paarl, South Africa arrived in Wilton and were hosted by a few Wilton families during their stay. The girls were here to compete in the PENN relays and also attended Wilton’s match with the Warriors against Darien.
This event previously took place pre-COVID and returned again this year. Allison Lombardi was the lead parent and Coaches Gee and Gerweck provided the visiting team access to track and facilities to train during their stay.
Pictured below is the team with their Coach Andre Van Der Burgh on Tuesday, April 25 at WHS.
Wilton Baseball Routs Bridgeport Central 11-1 on Senior Night
contributed
The Wilton High School Warriors baseball team hosted its senior night against the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers on Monday, May 1. The Warriors looked focused before the game and that focus spilled over into play. Wilton racked up 11 hits on the night to go along with stellar pitching from seniors Hayden Klyver and Griffin Tuner. The win evened out Wilton’s FCIAC record to 4-4.
Congratulations to the team’s seniors as they close out their high school baseball careers. Wilton baseball seniors include James Ring, Sean Lengyel, Hayden Klyver, Timothy Martin, James Killeen, Timothy Carbonaro, Girffin Turner, and Brian Weiss.