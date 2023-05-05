To the Editor:

We have been asked if the Wilton Republican Town Committee’s endorses the Board of Finance recommended mill rate and budgets. The answer is a resounding yes, and we recommend that the voters do likewise!

If you haven’t voted already, please come out to the Clune Center on Saturday, May 6 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to vote in favor of the budgets and mill rate.

Our endorsement is not a given; it was earned by the hard and diligent work by the Board of Finance (BOF).

During the 2021 election, the Republicans campaigned on bringing the budget process directly to the people. They lived up to that campaign promise. The BOF launched a survey to hear directly from the people of Wilton, which indicated that 67% of the respondents were opposed to the proposed tax increase. This survey provides statistical validation that a 5.5%+ tax increase was unfathomable.

Ultimately, after pouring through the numbers, the BOF determined that a 3.66% tax increase best balanced the needs of the town and the desires of the people. This tax increase involves a $2.5 million increase to the school budget over last year (2.9%) and [approximately] $550,000 increase to the Board of Selectmen budget (1.6% increase).

For the schools, the BOF’s goal was to keep per-student spending growth at a similar or greater level as other surrounding towns to ensure our schools remain competitive. A combination of the budget increase and declining enrollment resulted in our per pupil spending growing slightly more than 4%, which is commensurate with other towns.

On the town budget, the BOF felt confident that a $550,000 increase would still enable the town to invest in the amenities that the BOS felt were necessary (such as hiring one additional police officer).

Please join us in voting in favor of this budget this Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Clune Center.

Peter Wrampe

Chairman, Wilton Republican Town Committee