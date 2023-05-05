To the Editor:
We have been asked if the Wilton Republican Town Committee’s endorses the Board of Finance recommended mill rate and budgets. The answer is a resounding yes, and we recommend that the voters do likewise!
If you haven’t voted already, please come out to the Clune Center on Saturday, May 6 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to vote in favor of the budgets and mill rate.
Our endorsement is not a given; it was earned by the hard and diligent work by the Board of Finance (BOF).
During the 2021 election, the Republicans campaigned on bringing the budget process directly to the people. They lived up to that campaign promise. The BOF launched a survey to hear directly from the people of Wilton, which indicated that 67% of the respondents were opposed to the proposed tax increase. This survey provides statistical validation that a 5.5%+ tax increase was unfathomable.
Ultimately, after pouring through the numbers, the BOF determined that a 3.66% tax increase best balanced the needs of the town and the desires of the people. This tax increase involves a $2.5 million increase to the school budget over last year (2.9%) and [approximately] $550,000 increase to the Board of Selectmen budget (1.6% increase).
For the schools, the BOF’s goal was to keep per-student spending growth at a similar or greater level as other surrounding towns
On the town budget, the BOF felt confident that a $550,000 increase would still enable the town to invest in the amenities that the BOS felt were necessary (such as hiring one additional police officer).
Please join us in voting in favor of this budget this Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Clune Center.
Peter Wrampe
Chairman, Wilton Republican Town Committee
Wow, as a political tactic I have to say this is pretty baffling — there are an awful lot of parents absolutely disgusted with the budget process, and your response to that is to a) completely ignore those concerns, b) lean on the same stupid survey the BoF did, c) once again pretend inflation doesn’t exist, and d) pretend that the BoF arrived at their budget figure after “pouring” [sic] over the numbers when in reality anybody who watched the dang meeting knows perfectly well they did no such thing.
As somebody who’s rooting for the other team, I’m delighted your response is so thoroughly tone-deaf; as somebody who thinks politics works best if both sides make serious, intellectually-honest arguments for their position, I’m sorry that the Wilton RTC is very much the mirror of the national Republican Party in their utter inability to do that.
(also, please don’t anybody interpret a ‘yes’ vote as endorsing the budget or the process that produced it; the whole system was specifically designed to make it almost impossible to override the BoF and increase the budget)
Quoting statistics about a poorly written, poorly executed survey by the BOF is pretty gutsy. And, it’s pretty silly. As an owner of a firm that does the highest level of market research I would fire anyone who wrote and executed a research exercise that was as silly as the one I received from the Board of Finance. Look, 100% of the people I have spoken with think the survey was awful, and that the BOE budget shouldn’t have been cut. And, frankly, that is as scientific as the survey from the BOF. I personally pointed out my problems with the BOF survey when I responded. I haven’t heard the BOF or the WRTC acknowledge those errors. Vote “no too low.”
Republicans campaign as Libertarians but administer government as Liberals
Tax and spend to no end!!
Laughable if it weren’t so sad.
