The following is compiled from press releases from the Wilton Youth Council, Thrive with a Guide and more.

For May’s Mental Health Action Month, the Wilton Youth Council (WYC) has teamed with its community partners to fill its calendar with activities and actions focused on promoting mental health and wellness.

A press release sent by WYC executive director Chandra Ring states that WYC “strive[s] to amplify the message that Mental Health is Health. The path to wellness is lined with taking actions that empower you to feel connected to yourself, your loved ones, and your community! Mental Health is Health: Pave your Path to Wellness by exploring the activities and actions that are right for you.”

Starting in January of 2023, Wilton Youth Council brought together community partners, including the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Library, the Town of Wilton, Wilton Education Foundation, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Wilton Presbyterian Church, Wilton Pride, Trackside Teen Center, Community Nursery School of Wilton, Miller Driscoll PTA, Middlebrook PTA, WHS PTSA and SEPTA with the shared goal filling the May calendar with options for people in Wilton to participate in events and activities “that meet their wellness needs.”

Events include a “Roundtable Discussion on Accessing Mental Health Resources for You and Your Family,” a Teen Poetry Slam at the Wilton Library, an opportunity to Chalk about Mental Health, a Late Night Event for Teens at Trackside, a panel discussion on “Navigating the Youth Sports Landscape” and many more. The full calendar of Mental Health Action events in May is available online.

May 2023 is filled with activities and events promoted by the Wilton Youth Council to encourage Mental Health Awareness Credit: Wilton Youth Council

Among the highlights:

The roundtable discussion on Accessing Mental Health Resources will bring together professionals in the Mental Health field on Thursday, May 11 , from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Comstock Community Center . Registration is online on the WYC website. Representatives from Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Youth Services , Positive Directions , and Kids in Crisis will be available to discuss their offerings and share resources.

"Never Enough" a Sneak Peek with journalist Jennifer Wallace is a special conversation with the author, moderated by Dr. Kevin Smith, Superintendent of Wilton Public Schools, about her highly anticipated new book, Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Turns Toxic, and What We Can Do About It.

Wallace is an award-winning journalist and social commentator covering parenting and lifestyle trends. Her book features an entire chapter on the Wilton community, and this event offers a special sneak peek ahead of the book launch and her book tour stop in Wilton this fall. This free event on Monday, May 8 from 7-8 p.m. will be held over zoom thanks to a partnership between the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Youth Council, Thrive with a Guide and Wilton Library. Online registration is required.

The WYC is also encouraging residents to wear green — the international symbol for mental health awareness — on Thursday, May 18, which is “Mental Health Action Day,” which the press release says is “to show those around you that you’re thinking about mental health for yourself and for others.”

Wilton High School student Bernie Huang designed the winning logo being used by all participating WYC partners during their events for Mental Health Action events in a logo design contest for WHS students.

Wilton Youth Council’s special focus on wellness throughout Mental Health Awareness Month in May is part of the organization’s year-round efforts to promote the well-being of students by empowering youth, parents and community members, in collaboration with its community partners.

A recording of the “Let’s Talk Mental Health Community Conversation,” organized by the Wilton Mental Health Task Force and that took place at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on March 3, 2023, is available for viewing online.