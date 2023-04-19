To the Editor:

I have continuing concerns about the proposed Town bonding of more than $1.9 million for an additional artificial (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl acids, aka PFAS) field at Allen’s Meadow, which the residents are being asked to vote to approve in May.

At the April 10 Board of Selectmen meeting (when the BOS was going to vote on the bonding issue and the public was invited to attend and pose questions), I raised three concerns, none of which was addressed to my satisfaction.

I took issue with the fact that the substantial funding (about 8.5% of the project, $180,000) offered in support by the private organization Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation (WARF) has not yet been escrowed or legally assured, which made a Town vote on bonding basically a pig in a poke because there is no assurance that WARF will raise that money or provide it. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice’s explanation — that there is no reason to believe that WARF will not do so, and in any case the bonding wouldn’t occur until next spring — only confirmed that this bonding vote is premature. Since the bonding wouldn’t occur until later, why the rush to vote now, before the funding has been solidified? Awaiting assurance about the WARF funding would also permit time to further study the effects of another PFAS field — both environmentally and otherwise (as described by other residents). I addressed deficiencies of the environmental study commissioned by the Town to perform testing on various Town properties in and around the current PFAS fields, on areas not near PFAS fields, and on nearby waterways. This expert professional group drew no conclusions regarding the relationship between the testing and the waterways and did not provide insights regarding a proposed PFAS field at Allen’s Meadow. I was dumbfounded to learn at the April 10 meeting that the Town had intentionally requested only testing and not conclusions or analysis on these critical issues from this company, while at the same time disparaging the testing from another group that performed testing. “Conclusions” and “analysis” should have been a fundamental feature, not a rejected option. I pointed out that materials prepared for the April 10 meeting were transmitted to the public only within hours of the 7 p.m. meeting, and at least one of the documents had only been prepared the previous Friday, which effectively prevented considered review by the public. This suggests, at the least, an undue rush to prepare or a lack of consideration for residents charged with expressing opinions at the meeting. To this complaint, First Selectwoman Vanderslice denied that anything performed by the Town with respect to this project had been rushed, which in my opinion leaves only the other alternatives open. There is no excuse for preparing and delaying transmission of critical information to within hours of any such important meeting.

This vote on the bonding is premature and additional review should be performed.

Kelly L. Morron