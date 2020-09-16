Letter: Democrats Seek More Volunteers for Additional Openings on Town Boards & Commissions

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who responded last week, I am reaching out again to fill additional openings.

The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to hear from any Wilton resident who is a either a Democrat or unaffiliated voter, and who is interested in serving on the:

• Building Inspector Board of Appeals

• Council on Ethics

• Conservation Commission

• Economic Development Commission

• Energy Commission

• Fire Commission

• Historic District and Historic Properties Commission

• Housing Committee

• Police Commission

• Social Services Commission

• Water Commission

The by-laws of the Democratic Town Committee provide that its nominating committee shall advertise for individuals interested in being nominated for appointed or elected office. Under current procedures, adopted by the Board of Selectmen, members of the Democratic party must apply for appointed positions in town government through the Democratic Town Committee, members of the Republican party must apply for appointed positions through the Republican Town Committee, and unaffiliated voters may apply through either party or by direct petition to the Board of Selectmen.

Wilton Democrats have a history of service. Our goal is to keep the town of Wilton staffed by dedicated volunteers who will contribute to keeping Wilton as one of the premier towns in Connecticut. We are interested in sourcing motivated and highly qualified individuals to serve the community and welcome inquiries from both Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

If you are interested in applying for a position or learning more about the nominating process, please let me know, I can be reached via email.

Wilton’s greatest strength is its volunteers. Please consider serving our town.

Ceci Maher

Chairperson

Democratic Nominating Committee