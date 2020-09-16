High Holy Days Mean Mix of Virtual and In-Person Socially-Distanced Observances at Temple B’nai Chaim

Temple B’nai Chaim (TBC) will welcome Jewish Year 5781 in a unique fashion, hewing to the realities of 2020, by offering both virtual and in-person opportunities to observe the High Holy Days this year.

Cantor Harriet Dunkerley, TBC’s new spiritual leader, said that while these High Holy Days will look decidedly different than years past, she has no doubt that they will still be meaningful, rejuvenating, spiritual, and fulfilling.

“The leadership team and I have been working to create what we pray will fulfill all that you are looking for this High Holy Day season, while at the same providing a chance to go beyond expectations of what has always been–to embrace the possibility of what can now be. And that may include things that you haven’t imagined yet,” she said.

Harnessing new technology

TBC will use new technological tools to enhance virtual participation. It recently purchased video cameras, a video mixer, and related equipment to be used not only for the High Holy Days but also for B’nai Mitzvah, religious school programming, special events, and other needs.

“Not only will these technological enhancements allow us to meet the needs of a remote congregation right now, they will also serve our entire congregation in the future, permitting those who can’t come to TBC in person to participate in services as well as programming,” June Mara, president of the TBC Board of Trustees, said.

Zoom, Livestream, and In-Person Events

While the lion’s share of the traditional services will be offered via Livestream or Zoom, the Ritual Committee felt it was important for members to come together in a safe manner wherever possible. For example, on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the New Year, members will gather in the TBC parking lot and remain in their cars for drive-up shofar service.

TBC members must register online for all High Holy Day services. Access information will be emailed to all TBC members in good standing who have registered by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Friends, guests,, and extended family of congregants may also request access to services by completing the online Guest Registration Form. Suggested donation amounts are $54 for one person and $180 for a family.

The entire schedule is available in a user-friendly visual guide.

Temple B’nai Chaim is located at 82 Portland Ave. in Georgetown, CT. To explore membership or learn about our offerings, call 203.544.8695 or visit the TBC website.