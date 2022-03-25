To the Editor:

Greetings to the Wilton community! I would like to say hello and introduce myself. My name is Caroline Mandler and I am the new executive director of Wilton Library Association. It is an honor to have been chosen for this position and to follow in the incredible footsteps of Elaine Tai-Lauria.

I have always loved Wilton and am thrilled at this opportunity to learn more about the community. I grew up right next door in New Canaan and currently live in Darien. Prior to Wilton Library, I worked at Darien Library for 11 years, most recently as assistant director of operations. The libraries in this area of Connecticut collaborate and compare notes frequently, and I have always been impressed by Wilton Library and its amazing staff.

This is a truly exciting time for libraries and for our community as a whole, as we reflect on all that we have been through in the past two years, embrace the opportunities of the present, and prepare for the future. I am eager to work with WLA staff to welcome all of you at the library with the many excellent programs, services, and collection materials that you have always counted on, and to continue with our mission to inform, enrich, connect, and inspire our community.

I encourage all of you to attend the wonderful programs we have planned for this year’s Wilton Reads, which celebrates the history of Wilton and our community. I hope to meet you in person soon. Please stop by to say hello, and I look forward to seeing you at the library!

With warm regards,

Caroline Mandler