Get Ready for the Ms President US Election!

After eight workshop-style sessions over the past six months, the Ms President US candidates are ready to take the stage on Sunday, Mar. 27 at 12 p.m. and ask for citizens’ vote to become the next Ms President US of Wilton.

Wilton students from fourth to eighth grade have a wide range of campaign platforms, including youth involvement in town governance, utilizing the power of arts in addressing mental health needs, increasing diversity and inclusion, pet welfare, reducing food insecurity, and pollution and a zero-waste solution. Girls running a campaign will find a way to best present their research, speak on their topic, and display why they should be Wilton’s next Ms President US.

After two years of virtual elections, Ms President US is excited to return to an in-person showcase of all its participants’ public speaking skills. In addition to Wilton, other CT towns will have candidates running to represent them, including Ridgefield, Danbury, Norwalk, and Hamden. Gilbert (AZ) will also have a candidate.

Elections will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 and anyone that would like to attend (it is free and all are welcome) either in-person at the Ridgefield Playhouse or virtually via Zoom can RSVP online. All those who register can take part in voting, either in person or via Zoom.

All are welcome to join and celebrate the tremendous amount of work the young participants of Ms President US have done through the 2021-2022 season.

Ms President US, Inc. is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to motivating and preparing girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions. The election is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.