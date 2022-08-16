LETTER: In Response to Highfield Rd. Detour Inconvenience — Reconsider Your Perspective

To the Editor:

I find it fascinating and somewhat sad that a fellow community member, with no previous personal relationship with any resident of Highfield Rd., can have a viscerally selfish and narrow perspective such that he resorts to attacks. The earlier letter to the editor (“LETTER: With Detour Inconvenience, Please Don’t Take Away Highfield Rd. Shortcut”) pronounces that the people of Highfield Rd. are irrational, crazed and brash residents stating, “the self-infatuated whining of a few loudmouthed horse owners.” Classy!

Although not an ideal scenario for anyone, the approach is gross. Shame the people of Highfield Rd. to validate your perspective … Why? Did the residents of Highfield Rd. take issue with increased traffic and look to protect self-interests? Absolutely! In addition to the rescue horses that people care for (not “cherished thoroughbreds” as assumed in the letter), there are an abundance of children, and their safety is the top priority. Highfield Rd. is tough to drive — three 90-degree blind curves with a speed limit of 25 that people rarely adhere to. Add 100-times the traffic to the mix during summer break for kids and yes, of course there is concern for the well-being of all Highfield Rd. residents, including the horses!

Put it in perspective: Making a left on Highfield and arriving at the Belden Hill Rd. stop sign took me roughly 01:45. Instead, drivers are asked but not required to stay on Old Boston Rd., take a left on Seir Hill Rd. and hop on Belden Hill Rd., a route that takes roughly 02:05. So the aggressive name calling is over maybe 20 seconds.

Perhaps take a moment and self-reflect on your instinct to attack people you know nothing about. Take a moment and have perspective of others’ situation. Come take a walk on Highfield Rd., meet the people, help enhance the community rather than separate it because things aren’t perfect for you. The world needs more patience and thought.

Jerry Cain