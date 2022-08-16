Wilton to Declare “Native Plants for Pollinator Day” with Official Proclamation and Awards

The Wilton Conservation Commission and the Wilton Pollinator Pathway have linked up to create a new program promoting pollinator habitats. The two groups will launch “Native Plants for Pollinators Day” in Wilton on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to promote the use of native plants in local gardens, landscaping and containers.

This new program will recognize businesses and non-profits that have joined the effort to increase pollinator habitats by presenting an annual award to a Wilton business or non-profit that has created a pollinator garden or container planted primarily with native plants and maintained without use of pesticides.

Potential awardees were nominated earlier this month and the 2022 winner will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. in the Chess Park in Wilton Center (across from Stop and Shop at 5 River Rd.). Refreshments will be served and Second Selectman Josh Cole will deliver a proclamation from the Town declaring Aug. 17 as Native Plants for Pollinators Day in Wilton.

To be eligible for the award, a business or organization had to meet several requirements:

Must have beautified their property with one or more plantings of mostly native plants that support pollinators and create habitat for wildlife.

Must not have used pesticides on the planting area(s) being entered.

Sites of any size from a planting container to a large garden landscape are eligible.

Eligible organizations included: businesses; community or not-for-profit organizations; schools; houses of worship; educational, historical, and cultural institutions.

Private residential and/or municipal gardens/plantings are not eligible.

Town environmental officials say that pollinator gardens are vital way-stations for native pollinators, whether small or large. Planting native plants, shrubs, and trees benefits birds and other wildlife, and beautifies the town. The town’s Environmental Affairs Department, the Conservation Commission, the Pollinator Pathway and the Wilton Garden Club have collaborated to plant native pollinators on town-owned property, most notably in Wilton Center, including at the Chess Park and along the Norwalk River.

The Conservation Commission is comprised of volunteers appointed by the Board of Selectmen. Spreading awareness about the benefits of using native plants is a priority for the Conservation Commission. To learn more about the Commission, visit the Conservation Commission’s webpage.

The Pollinator Pathway is a grassroots effort to establish a pollinator habitat along a series of corridors throughout the Northeast. To learn more about the Pollinator Pathway and native plants, please visit the Pollinator Pathway website.