LETTER: Keep Wilton Beautiful, with Better Housing Development that Isn’t Hulking and Ugly

To the Editor:

The state legislature earlier this year passed HB 6107 which imposes more state control over local zoning matters. By the legislature’s own admission, the bill did not go far enough, and they hope to do more in the future.

In light of this, it is perhaps no coincidence that there have recently been several major proposals for hulking and ugly apartment complexes along Danbury Rd. ([Read online] for more on what they call “five over one stick construction.”]) One need only look at these proposed buildings to see what the future holds should developers be given even more free rein by the legislature in Hartford.

I would ask my fellow Wilton citizens to look at these buildings currently under consideration and ask themselves if this is really what they want the future of the town to look like. Please let the Planning and Zoning Commission know how you feel. Please let our state representatives know how you feel.

It was very alarming to hear, for example, that apparently the developer of 141 Danbury Rd. (a massive 173 unit building) and his team were the ones spearheading the zoning change to allow its construction. That is like putting the fox in charge of the hen house. It could very quickly result in many massive buildings going up to Wolfpit Rd. Do we really want more traffic trying to get to Miller-Driscoll School? Do we really want Wilton to be known for generic urban sprawl and traffic? On a positive note, it was nice to see the developers walk away from the Pimpewaug Rd. site after being pressed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

One need only drive around Wilton and neighboring towns to see good examples of new apartment buildings that are quite attractive. It can clearly be done. Adding more housing options and keeping Wilton beautiful don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Our family moved here two years ago from Los Angeles so that we could have a better quality of life: peaceful open spaces and forests, quaint town centers, beautiful historic architecture, no traffic, and great schools. This is Wilton’s long-term competitive advantage. This is what will keep Wilton economically prosperous in the long run. Let’s not squander it. Let’s keep Wilton beautiful.

Doug Davison