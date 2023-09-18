To the Editor:

For the fall, quarterly Kiwanis “Feed Wilton” food drive, members greeted customers at the Village Market and Stop & Shop to collect donations serving the food insecure through the Wilton Food Pantry. The Kiwanis volunteers collected a total of $9,863 in cash and gift cards. Year-to-date, Kiwanis food drive donations total more than $30,000.

Wilton’s Director of Social Services Sarah Heath, the support is particularly timely.

“Our department has new residents coming in each week and the food pantry, including the gift cards, is the primary source of ongoing assistance that we can provide. In August, we had 121 households come in to access the pantry, which is our busiest month on record.”

Under the leadership of Tom Connors, a total of 13 Kiwanians and a spouse volunteered to help, many serving multiple greeting shifts. They were Carol Boehly, Colin Christ, Gil Bray, Tom Connors, Dagny Eason, Joe Fiteni, Mary Anne Franco, Bill Mathews, Ray Moskow, Gail Moskow, Mike Safko , David Sklar, Ross Tartell, and Mike Whitted.

With gratitude,

Carol Boehly

President

Wilton Kiwanis Club