Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 8-14, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties changed hands.

All three properties were single-family homes, representing a wide range of selling prices. No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

285 Belden Hill Road: Stanley M. Buchesky to Jeffrey Kong and Danielle Westling, for $1,738,000

64 Cedar Road: Elizabeth N. Tinch to Jacob Fisher and Casey Romaine, for $425,000

489 Ridgefield Road: Tina K. Albright to Andrew Grant and Madison Sloane Cowherd, for $905,000