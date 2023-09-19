Results and scores (and other stories of interest) are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the website’s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

The Wilton 2014 girls team, under Coach Elizabeth Lamond, kicked off its season with a thrilling showdown against New Canaan FC Grey at New Canaan High School on Sunday, Sept. 17. The girls displayed a formidable defense, bolstered by outstanding goalkeeping from Maeve Reilly (first half) and Teagan Reilly (second half) throughout the match.

While the first half saw Wilton and New Canaan both putting up strong competition, the Wilton girls stepped it up in the second half. They rallied together, keeping the ball predominantly in their opponent’s territory. During the second half, Wilton scored one goal, by Wesley Robinson, and came agonizingly close on numerous goal attempts narrowly missing additional opportunities. Ultimately, the game concluded with a 2-1 victory for New Canaan, but the Wilton girl’s performance in the second half showcased their teamwork and determination.