LETTER: Not Enough People Taking Rising COVID Case Numbers Seriously

To the Editor:

Cases are rising again and not enough people are taking it seriously. Some are having Halloween and other gatherings contrary to State and Town guidelines. Perhaps we should look to our neighbor in Rhode Island for some guidance. Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued tough and unambiguous guidance. Her recent press release stated her desire to stem the rise in cases through canceling social events, using masks, and keeping safe distance. She intends to be tough about it. As she stated regarding reducing social gatherings from 15 to 10 people: “To anyone who does have big parties, we’ll shut you down, and we’ll fine you up to $500 for every person there.”

Good advice for Connecticut.

Bob Sabo