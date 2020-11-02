OBITUARY: Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Quinn, Former Wilton Public Schools Asst. Superintendent

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Quinn, of Dennis and West Barnstable, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Bert and Margret (Lang) Quinn made her world debut in Worcester MA, on Aug. 27, 1943, and left us for her heavenly world on Oct. 24, 2020. In between, Betty, as a life-long learner, was a tireless advocate for thousands of aspiring learners entrusted to her care in leadership roles as teacher at Forest Grove Junior High School in Worcester, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools in Lexington, MA, Newton, MA, Wilton, CT, and Rochester, MA, respectively.

Betty earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA and (later serving on the Board of Directors), earned an advanced degree in reading from Worcester State University. Throughout her 40-year career as an educational leader, Betty tirelessly focused on the special needs and special gifts inherent in each learner. She applied her robust human, conceptual and technical skills in every one of her leadership roles from the classroom to the boardroom. Day in and day out, Betty believed that she and her colleagues were part of a team dedicated to ensuring that students entrusted to their care were not overwhelmed by the worst the world presented nor seduced by the best. In so doing, Betty set the feet of many firmly on the pathways of life.

As a talented analytical thinker and writer, Betty was able to synthesize complex arguments and guide diverse groups of thinkers to a common understanding and sensible implementation of that understanding. Her colleagues recognized Betty’s stellar human relations skills as well as her sense of humor which endeared her to all, even when she ever so tactfully “helped professionals understand” how they could improve their performance!

Betty retired to Cape Cod in 2002 and accelerated her penchant for traveling the world with her long-time friends Jane Lovett and Janet Goldrick. Moreover, she continued her lifelong commitment to fulfill the principles of her Roman Catholic religion by serving as a eucharist minister at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, MA.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother Bob who served as a Roman Catholic chaplain in the United States Navy, and she leaves many cousins and her Godchild Mary Elizabeth (Clune) Shaw. She also leaves her longtime friend Jane Lovett of West Yarmouth.

There will be a private memorial celebration of the holy sacrifice of the Mass in honor of Betty that will take place at our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anna Maria Scholarship Fund in memory of Trustee Elizabeth Quinn, AMC, 50 Sunset Lane, Paxton, MA 01612.

For online condolences, please visit the John Lawrence Funeral Home.