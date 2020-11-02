Town Hall and Town Annex Employees to Work Remotely Around Election Day

Due to the expected high volume of traffic from election-related activities at the Wilton Town Hall campus, employees in Town Hall and Town Annex buildings will be working remotely on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 3. Town Annex employees will also be working remotely on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Employees will be available by phone and email during their department’s normal business hours. There will be no access to Town Hall and Annex dropbox services on these days. Residents are asked to plan accordingly.

Police and Fire Headquarters will continue to be available 24/7.

To find Town department contact information and hours of operation, please visit the Town of Wilton website directory and select the appropriate department from the menu.