Wilton Family YMCA Reports Covid Case in Preschool Community, Will Close Preschool for 14 Days

Sunday morning, Nov. 1, the Wilton Family YMCA reported that “a member of the preschool community has tested positive for COVID-19.” It did not specify whether the individual was a child or an adult.

In a letter emailed to the YMCA community, CEO Bob McDowell said that after receiving guidance from the State Department of Public Health and the YMCA’s health consultant, the organization will close its preschool for 14 days as a result.

During the 14 days that the school is closed, preschool families are being asked to keep their children in quarantine at home and to monitor their children for COVID symptoms. According to McDowell, contact tracing has been conducted and no other YMCA members or staff have reported symptoms or signs of illness. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the person has been notified.

McDowell also wrote that fewer than 16 children are enrolled in the YMCA preschool, which is below the limit allowed in a preschool classroom at once, under state protocols. He also noted that the Y only has one preschool classroom this fall semester. “Children and staff in the preschool room are kept together in one cohort to prevent the spread of the virus,” he wrote.

The larger facility will remain open to YMCA members. McDowell said that the only space outside of the preschool classroom that is shared between the preschool cohort and members was the women’s locker room near the 25-yard pool and two hallways. He reported that his team has conducted a deep cleaning with a fogger and electrostatic sprayer on the preschool classroom and those member-shared spaces. Additionally, they have “intensified cleaning of all touchpoints in our facility.”

Safety and health protocols will continue, including temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to the Y; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment; and mask-wearing for all staff and members.

