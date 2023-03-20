To the Editor:

Connecticut has a long history of interdistrict magnet and choice options. (1,2,3) There are decades of experience that can be utilized to inform decision-making around the implementation of the state’s Open Choice Program (OCP). In addition, Wilton students already have the opportunity to attend and some utilize a number of magnet schools in other districts, including Norwalk. While Norwalk and Wilton often feel like different worlds, they are intrinsically linked to each other as residents work and utilize services and businesses in each other’s towns.

Addressing the financial considerations and potential “bottom line” impact is important while making these types of programmatic decisions. I appreciate the clarification at the March 16 Board of Education meeting about extraordinary special education costs. Having an MOU [memo of understanding] could be a great strategy to clarify the relationship with Norwalk Public Schools at the outset. I also appreciate the addition of the state’s supplemental transportation funds which could be used to provide students access to additional after-school activities. While some students may not be able to participate in after-school activities due to family constraints, providing transportation would alleviate one barrier to such an important part of school life.

The law allows Wilton significant discretion in determining the number of students to permit. I understand and support the idea of starting small as Wilton Public Schools begins implementation. Class seat vacancies permitting, it may be beneficial to have more than two students (like Darien considered) in a "cohort" to provide greater social-emotional support for both the students and the families. I've not found any research on an ideal cohort size for this type of program, but there's something to be said for having more than just a few students per grade level to reach a greater benefit for both the Norwalk and Wilton students and to reach some economies of scale for any additional supports or resources needed.

While the costs are a concern, it’s also important to examine the intangible benefits to not only the incoming students but also Wilton students. This is important not only for Wilton’s white students but also for the growing percentage (approximately 25%) of students of color as well. Research has found that by decreasing racial isolation in schools via interdistrict choice programs, “Both white and minority students were more likely to feel connected to peers of other races, to report having multiple friends of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and to express stronger interests in and understanding of multiculturalism.”(3)

There are some additional considerations that I encourage the district to think through to decrease the learning curve during the transition process. It will be important to think about how OCP students coming into Wilton, and their families, will be supported by the staff and the community. Research has shown that having support during the transition process was largely impactful to OCP students.(4) While transportation for students is provided for the program, what supports are available to the students and their parents/caregivers if they do not have reliable transportation and if a student is sick during the day or if the parents/caregivers want to engage in school activities?

Additionally, Wilton has an opportunity to link the implementation of OCP to existing, yet nascent, efforts already underway. Areas that could be enhanced and aligned include our broader efforts in diversifying the teaching staff, embracing culturally responsive teaching, and ensuring that the culture and climate of Wilton’s schools embrace and respect diversity. These efforts must be done while actively seeking to reduce microaggressions, unintentional bias, and overt racism — all of which have macro impacts on both white students and students of color.

I encourage our district and our Wilton community to emulate the values that the WPS Portrait of a Graduate espouses regarding acting for the greater good, demonstrating social and personal responsibility and kindness, and embracing diversity. I encourage you to embrace our Norwalk neighbors and turn the district’s vision and values into action by fully, albeit strategically, implementing the Open Choice Program here in Wilton. The program will benefit the educational opportunities of students from Norwalk, while also benefiting all Wilton students and our broader community, which extends far beyond our town’s borders.

Julie Corbett

Julie Corbett is a Wilton resident, who previously lived in Norwalk and served on the Board of Education for Norwalk Public Schools; is a board member for NorwalkACTS; and runs a national education consulting company.

