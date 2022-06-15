LETTER: Please Support Wilton Lacrosse Equipment Drive

To the Editor:

Today we reach out to Wilton families for support. These past few years, Wilton youth lacrosse programs’ player counts in our older grades saw some challenges, but we are committed to and are investing in our healthy and growing group of participants in our K-5 teams. These kids represent the future of the youth program! As an organization, we are making a concerted effort in increasing our youth numbers.

Wilton Lacrosse Association has a cornerstone of great people: players, coaches, parents, school and community all coming together to share, enjoy and promote a quality lacrosse program in Wilton. The legacy of lacrosse in Wilton has and will continue to be of great importance to so many young people and their families for years to come. It is an athletic program the entire Town of Wilton can be proud of.

We are confident that the investments we are making in support of individual skill development, coaching and infrastructure enhancements align with our goal of growing and improving the overall lacrosse experience in Wilton for children of all ages.

Our key area of focus this summer is on individual skill development programming for all elementary players in the program. We will run a series of summer programs for youth free of charge. We want to be able to provide Wilton children an opportunity to play the game before making an investment in the equipment. This is where we need you.

We are currently collecting used lacrosse gear to provide families an opportunity to try the game. We are seeking gently used lacrosse equipment — e.g., sticks, gloves, chest protectors, elbow pads, and helmets. We have bins located in Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) to drop off items or we are happy to pick up!

Without the generous support of you, our Wilton families, the WLA would fail in its goal of supporting and improving the Wilton Lacrosse program. We ask you to consider making a contribution to support Wilton Lacrosse in its equipment drive.

Let’s Go Warriors!

Please email Jessica Cooney or Millie Bezanson for pick up or with questions.

Jessica Cooney

Millie Bezanson