Wilton Real Estate Report (June 3-9, 2022): 12 Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 3-9, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 12 residential properties transferred to new owners.

Six of the properties sold above the million-dollar mark. The highest selling price was $1.745 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.



GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

52 Old Farm Road (in two transactions): Kerry Lynn O’Keefe Ray and Richard Adam Kay to Jeffrey and Dawn Padovan, for $329,000, and to 52 Old Farm LLC, for $1,169,000 (no photo available)

68 Whipstick Road: Michael A. and Mary K. Arbisi to Xianghan Lu and Ziwen Chen, for $455,000

106 Old Kings Highway: Amy S. Manning to June and Thomas Reinman, for $860,000

27 Redding Road: Colleen Nee and Gavin Scott Fawcett to Jonathan Sajetowski and Grace Lanning, for $850,000

11 Surrey Glen: Erik L. Olsen (TR) to Stephen and Janine Labrum, for $1,350,000

32 Blueberry Hill Place: Jai P. and Jean M. Gaurt (TR) to Allison Prince and Alan Jou, for $1,049,000

17 Calvin Road: Maria L Rossi to Donald N. H. and Christina H. Chi, for $899,000

33 Catalpa Road: Magdalen B. Livesey (TR) to Christine and Joseph Polito, in two transactions, each for $375,000

6 Fox Run: Michael S. and Kelly A. Sullivan to Timothy and Brea Fahey O’Connell Pezanko, for $1,500,000

56 St. John’s Road: Christopher L. and Nancy K. Maher to Kevin L. and Melanie A. Sarver, for $1,275,000

165 Linden Tree Road: Joseph and Christine R. Polito to Micah and Nicol Spellman, for $1,745,000

178 Mather Street: Scott and Marlene Paolini to Kyle Feeney and Ana Isabel Arbues, for $603,000