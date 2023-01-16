To the Editor:

Wilton PTAs extend a huge thank you to the Turnover Shop for the $90,000 in donations in 2022!

As part of its mission in supporting the Wilton PTAs and the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, the Turnover Shop has made another generous donation to the Wilton PTAs this year. The five PTA/PTSAs are very grateful for the extensive support and impact the Turnover Shop donations have in our school community.

The Turnover Shop has been a long-standing supporter of the schools and these funds support student enrichment programs sponsored by the PTAs in each school. Donations from the Turnover Shop went directly to the Miller Driscoll, Cider Mill and Middlebrook PTAs, Wilton High School PTSA and the Special Education PTA (SEPTA).

The Turnover Shop truly is a town gem that supports the local community. Your donations of clothing, furniture, household goods, shoes and books to the Turnover Shop all benefit the Wilton PTAs and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Please remember to go in to make a donation, stay to shop and help our community.

For anyone looking for a wonderful volunteer opportunity, please email the Turnover Shop for further information. The Turnover Shop is always open to new volunteers, with weekly to even once-a-month commitments available. Located to the lower left of the Village Market, the Turnover Shop accepts donations when open.

With gratitude,

Sue Robins, WHS PTSA

Michelle Haggerty, Middlebrook PTA

Michelle Krupa and Melissa Reynolds, Cider Mill PTA

Liz Alleva and Sara Sclafani, Miller-Driscoll PTA

Kara Berghaus, Wilton SEPTA