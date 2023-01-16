Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 6-12, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three residential properties transferred to new owners.

Two of the properties sold at price points from $1.3 million to $1.35 million, while the third property sold for $800,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

132 Seir Hill Road: Paul K. Strader (TR) and Sarah W. Strader (TR) to Kimberly Duffy, for $1,300,000

16 Village Court: Kimberly Duffy to Frank and Gloria Masino, for $800,000

383 Hurlbutt Street: Tracy H. Taylor and Leslie H. Case to John and Sara Lally, for $1,350,000