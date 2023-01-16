Wilton High School athletes showed grit and determination last week, turning in some strong performances on the court, mats, gym, pool and ice. As always, WHS sophomore Alex K., the host of “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” has all the results from the last week of competiton.
This week, in addition to compiling results for all the teams, Alex highlights girls basketbll and wrestling.
GMW also has Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights from the week.
Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here…
Correction: the gymnast pictured in the photos was incorrectly identified. It is Nicole DeCore.