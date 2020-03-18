Letter: Soc. Serv. Comm. Thanks Wilton for Stepping Up So Quickly with Food Pantry Donations

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Wilton Social Services Commission, we would like to thank the town for graciously stepping up so quickly to help support Sarah Health and the Department of Social Services as they work to meet the needs of Wilton residents during this pandemic. It has been so wonderful to have so many donations for the make shift food pantry coming into the police station. We are honored to volunteer in a town that takes care of each other.

With gratitude,

Wilton Social Services Commission

Chair, Mike O’Connell

Vice Chair, Deborah List

Genevieve Eason

Pam Kelley

Danielle Mancusco

Paul Nisco