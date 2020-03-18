Nuvance Health [Norwalk & Danbury Hospitals] COVID-19 Community Health Information

Nuvance Health, the health system that includes Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals, has published health information for the community that may be useful with the current coronavirus pandemic situation.
- COVID-19 Community Hotline: To address questions, concerns and offer remote screenings for community members, concerned individuals are encouraged to call the Nuvance Health COVID-19 Community Hotline at 888.667.9262. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.
- COVID-19 Testing/Collection Site: The COVID-19 collection site at Danbury Hospital is an alternative location for people suspected of COVID-19 who have been pre-screened and meet certain criteria to give a specimen sample for a test; this is instead of going to the emergency department or another medical facility. Visit the collection site webpage for more information.
- Hospital visitation: For everyone’s safety, hospitals across Nuvance Health have suspended all visitation with exceptions for active labor and delivery, pediatric, nursery and NICU. Other exceptions will be considered for circumstances including end-of-life and life- or limb-threatening situations. View full visitation policy here.
- Tips and FAQs: Visit the Nuvance Health coronavirus information page for frequent updates, answers to commonly asked questions and tips for coping with coronavirus, such as managing stress and talking to children about the pandemic.
Other Suggested To Dos:
- Stay home and keep distance from others. Avoid large crowds and stay home as much as possible.
- If a doctor’s office visit must happen, stand six feet away from the check-in desk and other patients in the waiting room. When possible, attend medical appointments alone unless someone has to accompany you. Be advised that patients and visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.
- Try to stay healthy. Continue practicing good hand hygiene by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds–or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Avoid face touching and shaking hands. Cover coughs and maintain distance from people who are coughing and sneezing.
- If symptoms develop, such as a cough and fever:
- Call the community hotline at 888.667.9262 to speak with a clinical staff member about concerns
- Call a doctor’s office or medical provider for guidance
- For more severe illness, including difficulty breathing, call ahead before heading to the local hospital Emergency Department
- Call 911 if unable to go to a hospital Emergency Department and, again, advise them of symptoms and risks