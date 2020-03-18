Nuvance Health [Norwalk & Danbury Hospitals] COVID-19 Community Health Information

Nuvance Health, the health system that includes Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals, has published health information for the community that may be useful with the current coronavirus pandemic situation.

COVID-19 Community Hotline : To address questions, concerns and offer remote screenings for community members, concerned individuals are encouraged to call the Nuvance Health COVID-19 Community Hotline at 888.667.9262. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.

Other Suggested To Dos: