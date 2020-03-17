Connecticut COVID-19 Cases Reach 68; State Looks at Economic Stimulus

HARTFORD, CT—A total of 68 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s still unknown how many people have been tested.

That’s because the state only gets back positive results from private, commercial labs. The only totals available are from the state lab where 248 tests have been performed and 222 came back negative. The state lab has only tested 26 samples that have come back positive.

Department of Public Health Epidemiologist Matthew Cartter (pictured above) said it would provide the state with some useful information, but “it’s important to remember that testing is important, but it’s not what’s going to get us through this. It’s just one of the tools we have. It’s our individual actions that are going to make a difference here.”

“It’s not the number of tests, but the percentage of tests that are positive,” Cartter said. “That’s the key.”

It’s unclear how that percentage is calculated without information on how many tests have been given.

Cartter said right now they are using the tests to keep Connecticut’s hospitals open. He said right now testing capacity is increasing every single day.

He said the only thing that’s holding it back is getting samples taken. He said there’s a shortage of personal protective gear that’s worn by hospital personnel.

Josh Geballe, Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief operating officer, said there are about 9,000 hospital beds in the state, but the state is working to expand its capacity by turning university dorms or hotels into hospitals.

Cartter said Danbury, Greenwich and Bridgeport Hospitals are “totally full.”

Read the rest of the article on CT News Junkie.