Vanderslice Issues Emergency Order: Barbers, Nail & Hair Salons By Appointment Only

After declaring a town state of emergency on Monday, March 16, Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has issued her first executive order, restricting the operation of nail and hair salons and barbers to ‘by appointment only’ service.

Vanderslice made the order in consultation with Health Director Barry Bogle and Emergency Management Director/Police Chief John Lynch. She writes in the order that the action is meant to require social distancing and limit the interaction of people who have potentially been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The order refers to “public health officials’ recommendations to limit meeting in large groups and practice social distancing” and acknowledges that, “close contact between potentially exposed people is expected while procuring services at nail and hair salons and barbers.

The order is effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, and are in effect “until further notice.”

For now, the order doesn’t specify massage therapists, spas or estheticians. Vanderslice said she included only those businesses which typically accept walk-in customers, but if necessary she will consider expanding the order to other services.

“The purpose of the order is to minimize the number of people that are in these establishments, waiting for the service. Therefore it was issued for the types of services that take walk-in appointments. If we find that other services that are traditionally by appointment only, change to allow walk-in customers, then I will issue a new expanded order,” she told GOOD Morning Wilton.