Wilton Real Estate Report: Three Weeks (Feb. 21-March 12)

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. There were no land transfers for the week of Feb. 21-27, 2020. For the days between Feb. 28-March 12, 2020, 12 properties changed ownership. The top sale price was $875,000 and four properties were sold for more than $700,000. The land transfers that were recorded during that time (including address, sale price and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

58 West Meadow Rd.: Matthew Criscuolo to Robert and Kate Stegmeier, for $705,000.

37 Millstone Rd.: Shane and Heather Kreter to Carlo and Mckenzie Lee Johnson, for $600,000.

67 Blue Ridge Rd.: Geneve and Mark Maljanian to AV Legacy Properties LLC, for $250,000.

189 Westport Rd.: Frederick and Laurie English to Mary Tournas, for $725,000.

26 Lovers Ln.: Richard Smith to Kathryn and Bradford Sheller, for $149,470 by quit claim.

81 Wilton Crest: Pamela Marie Pooley Revocable Trust to Johnathan Coico, for $130,000.

38 Pheasant Run: Emily Resen EST to Pheasant Development LLC, for $400,000.

222 Deer Run Rd.: Thomas and Janice Dehn to Christopher and Julie Gale, for $677,500.

96 Pond Rd.: Margorie Gay Ferris EST to Dennis and Laura Conlon, for $345,000.

60 Glen View, Unit 60: Daniel and Shiela Loggins to John and Karen Devito Corcoran, for $393,500.

239 Olmstead Hill Rd.: 239 Olmstead Hill Rd LLC to Scott Newman and Starlit Harris, for $875,000.