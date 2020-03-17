Vanderslice Declares Local State of Emergency

During Monday evening’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice declared a local state of emergency.

By executing a Declaration of Local Civil Preparedness Emergency for the Town of Wilton, Vanderslice can now “exercise those powers, functions and duties prescribed by state law, the Town Charter, and all applicable ordinances, resolutions, special act, and the town Emergency Operations Plan in order to minimize the effects” of the current emergency.

She had been authorized to make such a declaration by an executive order issued earlier by Gov. Ned Lamont.

She made the declaration to the BOS remotely, as the meeting was conducted on speaker phone with each BOS member in separate locations. Vanderslice told GOOD Morning Wilton that the meeting was still considered public as she sat in the hallway near the rear entrance of Town Hall, and members of public were able to stand in the vestibule. (Only town employees or members of the Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) are currently allowed into the buildings because of coronavirus fears.)

[Vanderslice shared a brief clip of Monday afternoon’s EOC meeting, shot before the meeting’s start, below.]

In her nightly update to town residents and employees [ed.’s note: which is posted on the town website and Facebook, and is sent to the public by e-alert] Vanderslice explained Lamont’s orders and how the town is executing them, as well as making additional recommendations.