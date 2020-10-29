LETTER [Sponsored]: Who We Elect to go to Hartford Matters More Than Ever

The following letter to the editor was submitted as sponsored (paid for) content, paid by the Wilton DTC, Jane Rinard, treasurer.

To the Editor:

Who we send to Hartford matters more than ever. Recent national events, along with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, should be a wake-up call to all of us. We need legislators in Hartford who understand that what happens nationally affects us locally. We need legislators in Hartford who will protect our rights.

The appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, along with a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, has the ability to take away the rights we all enjoy. Women’s reproductive rights are at issue with this election. Before her confirmation hearing, Ms. Barrett promised to overturn Roe v. Wade if the case comes before her. Access to healthcare is an even more immediate issue, as a case involving the ACA comes before the Supreme Court in November. Donald Trump and his Republicans are determined to overturn the ACA in its entirety, which will leave tens of millions across the country without healthcare and will strand even more Americans who have pre-existing conditions. In addition, Ms. Barrett is not a friend of gun safety. She argued against gun safety laws that prohibit felons from owning guns.

This election will not only affect decisions for the months to come but will create massive consequences for decades. Connecticut has the potential to look more like Donald Trump’s America unless we elect state legislators who are committed to protecting reproductive rights, access to healthcare, gun safety, and other principles we rely on.

But there is good news–we still have time to fight for Will Haskell and Stephanie Thomas to be our state’s firewall against the policies of Trump Republicans. Will has fought for Wilton and been a voice of reason on these and countless other issues in Hartford. Stephanie has been a local presence in our community for years and has the leadership and fortitude needed to protect our town and state from a harmful right-wing agenda.

We need a new “blue firewall” to protect our rights and to ensure Connecticut remains the state we want, not the state Trump Republicans want.

Now is the time to stand up and support Will Haskell and Stephanie Thomas. If we do not, we are opening the door to an agenda that could change many of our most trusted rights and could alter Connecticut for years to come. Stephanie Thomas and Will Haskell are right for Connecticut.

Victoria Rossi

Vice-Chair

Wilton Democratic Town Committee