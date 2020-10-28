WHS Volleyball Scores with Bump, Set, Kill Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Every October the Wilton High School Volleyball teams host Pinkout games in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The WHS players, as well as the opposing team, wear pink t-shirts as jerseys, the gym is decorated in pink ribbons and signs, and the concessions table is covered with pink baked goods and snacks. All proceeds from the concession sales are donated to a breast cancer foundation.

But then this year, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything about spectator sports. The Volleyball teams were not going to let 2020 forget about Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There was no question, Pinkout games would still happen, but without a crowd in the field house, there’d be no concession sales. They needed a new plan.

That’s how the Bump, Set, Kill Breast Cancer Challenge was created. The 10-Day Challenge required the volleyball players to commit to completing additional workouts outside of practice. They could complete circuit training, running, walking, weight lifting, or another activity of their choice. They set goals and were encouraged to seek out friends, family members, and employers to sponsor them. All of the proceeds from their sponsorships would go directly to the Smilow Family Breast Health Center in Norwalk, CT, chosen because it’s local and has been the treatment center for many Wilton women.

This year’s Pinkout games were held on Oct. 17 (freshman and JV teams) and Oct. 20 (varsity). The teams still wore their pink t-shirts and the gym was more modestly decorated with pink ribbons and signs. There were no fans or concessions, but it was proudly announced that the WHS Volleyball players efforts in their Bump, Set, Kill Breast Cancer Challenge successfully raised $1,400 for the Smilow Family Breast Health Center.

For anyone who would like to donate to the WHS Volleyball Bump, Set, Kill Cancer Challenge, the donation link created by the Smilow Center will remain open until Oct. 31, 2020.