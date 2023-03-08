To the Editor:

This is a brief but sincere note to thank all of you for honoring me at a recent basketball game in recognition of my 30 years as the public address announcer for so many Wilton High School athletic events! Even a heartfelt, “Thank You” seems inadequate for all that you have done for me and my family to make this such a meaningful and memorable night.

The testimonials I received were overwhelming — thank you for sharing and expressing how you feel I have had an incredibly positive impact on so many of our student-athletes and their families, the coaches, administrators, game officials and the overall Wilton community.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your lives — we’re all in this together and I am forever so grateful to have this opportunity!

Sincerely,

Franey Donovan