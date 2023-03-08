Saturday, March 25, Wilton Go Green and Trackside Teen Center are teaming up for “Reuse Wilton” to share ideas and information with residents on the small ways reusing everyday items can make a meaningful impact on the community and the planet.

The event will feature reuse expert Alex Eaves, from Norwell, MA, starting at 11 a.m. at Trackside (15 Station Rd.).

Reuse Wilton will offer practical, fun and simple ways the entire family can get involved in reducing their carbon footprint at home and in the community. Residents will be able to experience firsthand reuse in practice.

Why Reuse? Waste not, want not. Getting into the habit of using less reduces the demand for natural resources and lessens the trash build-up and toxic pollutant emissions in landfills. Using products to their fullest extent minimizes waste, in turn saving energy, money and the planet.

Even the smallest contributions are life-saving for the planet’s most valuable resources. According to the World Economic Forum, reusing just 10% will stop almost half of the plastic waste from entering the ocean.

Living a lifestyle of reuse has been a passion for Eaves since 2008. He is the owner of the green-certified, reuse apparel brand STAY VOCAL and director of the award-winning documentary REUSE! Because You Can’t Recycle the Planet.

On-site and available for tours will be Eaves’ 98-square foot tiny house converted, with the help of tiny house expert Derek “Deek” Diedricksen, from a 17-foot moving truck using nearly all reused, repurposed and dumpster materials.

Following the tours, starting at 1 p.m., residents are invited to watch the screening of The Box Truck Film showcasing the creative and at times comical ways the concept of the tiny house became a reality.

Schedule of Events:

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Alex Eaves

Tour the Box Truck Tiny Home

Learn small lifestyle changes to reuse and repurpose

Participate in a variety of reuse activities for all ages

Raffles and Trackside Cafe — BYO Water bottle/mug

1-3 p.m. — Screening of The Box Truck Film, followed by a Q&A with Alex Eaves

Register online to join this family-friendly event. The suggested donation is $5 per person, and $20 per family.