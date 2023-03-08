The following is a PUBLIC NOTICE from the Town of Wilton:

In advance of their budget deliberations, the Board of Finance is asking residents to complete a survey to provide feedback on the FY2024 proposed 4.5% increase in the Board of Education budget, 2.15% proposed increase in the Board of Selectmen budget, and the 5.5%-6% proposed increase in the mill rate. Their survey is available online or downloadable from the town website. Responses must be received by Friday, March 31.

Downloaded surveys can be dropped off at the designated drop box at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd., in the vestibule at the rear of the building); at the Senior Center (Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd.), or near the Circulation Desk at Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.). Paper copies of the survey will be available at these drop box locations.

Options to learn more about the proposed budgets:

Options to provide feedback about the proposed budgets and mill rate:

Complete the Board of Finance survey either 1) online or 2) by downloading and depositing the completed survey in the box in the Town Hall vestibule (238 Danbury Rd., at the rear of the building); or 3) by obtaining and returning a copy at the Town Hall vestibule, at the Senior Center (Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd.), or near the Circulation Desk at Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.). Responses must be received by Friday, March 31 .

Provide public comment at the in-person public hearings on Tuesday, March 21 (Board of Selectmen) and Monday, March 27 (Board of Education)

Questions about the public hearings, the proposed mill rate and the survey should be addressed to the Board of Finance via email.

Questions about the Board of Selectmen’s proposed budget should be addressed to the Board of Selectmen via email.

Questions about the Board of Education’s proposed budget should be addressed to the Board of Education via email.