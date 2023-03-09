On Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m., Wilton Town Administrator Matt Knickerbocker will meet with residents in an open town hall forum at Wilton Library.

The Town Administrator role is new to our town governance system, and Knickerbocker is the first person ever to serve in this capacity. He began the job in September 2022, so this forum at the six-month mark will be a great opportunity for him to discuss his early on-the-job insights.

He’ll speak about his work in implementing the mission of streamlining Town operations and finding new efficiencies, as outlined by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and the other Board of Selectmen members when the position of Town Administrator was created. He will also briefly touch on the history of Wilton’s classic New England “town meeting” form of government and the highly interconnected functions that exist between public, private and civic organizations that help it function successfully.

Prior to coming to Wilton, Knickerbocker was First Selectman in Bethel for 13 years. During that time, he worked closely with Vanderslice on various municipal and regional projects as part of WestCOG (Western CT Council of Governments). He was also a member of the Bethel Board of Education for 10 years, serving seven years as chairman, during which he oversaw the renovation of two school buildings and a comprehensive curriculum revamp.

Constituents can register for this event through the library calendar, and submit questions in advance via email.

This program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and Wilton League of Women Voters.