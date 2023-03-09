The Wilton Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers to join them for the 2023 Townwide Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Wilton Center Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.).

Every year hard working volunteers of all ages join together to pick up litter along Wilton’s roadways and the banks of the Norwalk River.

“Townwide Clean Up Day is a great weekend service opportunity for individuals, families and groups that work together to improve our Town. I hope you will join us.” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said.

Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided by the Wilton Conservation Commission and available at the gazebo starting at 9 a.m. This year’s event has several generous donors who will be providing raffle prizes for some lucky participants.

Wilton Hardware and Wilton Kiwanis have both donated to the Townwide Cleanup Day raffle. To be eligible to enter the raffle volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it to the Town Green for disposal. The raffle will be drawn promptly at noon on April 1, and winners must be present to win. Pinocchio Pizza will be providing each volunteer with a coupon for one free slice of cheese pizza for helping out.

This is a rain-or-shine event.