The following story was contributed as a press release.

On Saturday, March 18, from 8-11 a.m., the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family Y is hosting a Pedal to End Cancer fundraising event to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This special event is open to members and non-members who would like to raise money for a good cause. Riverbrook Y instructors will motivate participants through one, two, or three hours of cycling. The money raised goes toward ACS funding for groundbreaking cancer research, critical patient care services, education, and prevention initiatives.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA holds indoor cycling classes for all levels seven days a week and has a variety of other group exercise classes geared towards members of all ages and abilities. They are also proud to offer Livestrong, a 12-week exercise program for adult cancer survivors in all stages of recovery.

In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month in March, Wilton Y Director of Healthy Living Rhoda Kasparek wanted to host this event to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and promote screening. Representatives from Nuvance Health will be on site the morning of the event to share helpful resources and information.

Joyce Quinlan, pictured above with Group Fitness Coordinator Dina Savitt and Kasparek, is participating in Pedal to End Cancer as a breast cancer survivor and indoor cycling instructor, riding in support of other cancer survivors and doing her part to raise money for the cause.

For more information, email kasparek or call 203.762.8384, ext. 282. To join the Riverbrook YMCA team, visit the event website.