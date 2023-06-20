To the Editor:

Congratulations to all Wilton students in the high school Class of 2023 and their families! Wilton Youth Council was proud to host the Post-Graduation Party (PGP) at Chelsea Piers overnight from June 17-18, for Wilton graduates in public and private schools.

This wonderful event, bringing over 300 graduates together as a class for the last time, would not have been possible without endless hours of support from the Wilton community. Parent volunteers from the Class of 2023 spent the year planning this highly anticipated event; parents from the Class of 2024 dedicated countless hours setting up while 2023 parents were celebrating their children’s graduation; and Class of 2023 parents staffed the overnight event serving food, running entertainment and ensuring students had a memorable experience.

A special thank you to Tamara Conway for chairing PGP and to committee chairs Robin Allen, Dayna Aronowitz, Kim Burke, Vanessa Elias, Jenn Felipe, Bernadette Hess, Rachel Leinberberger, Julie Liston, Renee Rafferty, Kari Roberts, Shana Russnok, Maria Salzano, Donna Savage, Mona Sze, Lorien Saumier, Fabiana VonLoeser and Ginna Yerrall.

Wilton Youth Council also had tremendous support from local businesses. Special thanks to Orem’s Diner, Village Market, The Painted Cookie, Caraluzzi’s, Stop & Shop, Sweet Pierres and Purple Frog for their generous contributions!

The PGP event is part of the Wilton Youth Council’s Class Projects program, the first effort organized by Wilton Youth Council. Created in 1983, the original mission of the Class Projects is as relevant today as it was then: to create opportunities for positive choices and substance-free fun for teens and to provide opportunities for parents to connect at a time in their child’s life when it grows more difficult to do so.

Class Projects form at the end of seventh grade with an introductory family picnic and are named for the year of the class’ high school graduation (e.g. Class Project 2024). There are informational, social, community service and fundraising events for both parents and students held over the next five years, culminating in senior year when Class Project parent volunteers organize the Post-Graduation Party (PGP) for the graduating students. The PGP is an exciting, inclusive, and substance-free all-night, lock-in event. Class Projects are a unique opportunity to create and foster connections among parents and students.

Thank you to all who made PGP possible and congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Chandra Ring

Wilton Youth Council Executive Director