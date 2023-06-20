FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Town of Wilton Changes Summer Concert Venue

The Town of Wilton is shifting venues for the summer concerts previously scheduled at Schenck’s Island; those will now be held at Merwin Meadows, along with two other concerts previously scheduled for Merwin Meadows. The change in locations has been caused by a delay in completing the Schenck’s Island parking lot project due to supply chain issues. The estimated completion date for the parking lot is now sometime in August.

The following bands are lined up to perform:

Sunday, June 25 : The Kenn Moor Band

: • The Russ Davis Band on Sunday, July 9th at 5:00-7:00 pm at Merwin Meadows

• The Tom Duffy Band on Sunday, July 23rd at 5:00-7:00 pm at Merwin Meadows

• One Bad Oyster on Sunday, August 6th at 5:00-7:00 pm at Merwin Meadows

All performances are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. at Merwin Meadows. Attendance is free, and residents are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnic food. Merwin Meadows is located at Lovers Ln.

For a complete list of Wilton Parks and Recreation events planned for summer 2023, visit the Town of Wilton website.

In the event of inclement weather for any Wilton Parks and Recreation event, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates.

For more information and questions, contact Kregg Zulkeski in the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department via email or at 203.834.6234, ext. 5.

NRVT/Wilton Pride Push N’ Pull Parade Event Rescheduled

Wilton Pride and the Norwalk River Valley Trail are rescheduling their Push ‘N’ Pull Pride Parade event, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 25 due to Rte. 7 construction affecting the NRVT entrance. The new date will be Sunday Sept. 24. Event organizers said more information will be provided closer to the date.