Schenck’s Island Parking Lot Closed for Construction of New Parking Lot

Construction of a new parking lot at Schenck’s Island began on Monday, April 24. Town officials say the new parking lot will improve public safety and accommodate more vehicles. The project will also bring electricity into the park allowing for parking lot lighting and the ability for additional concerts or performances.

Beginning Monday, Schenck’s Island will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. Residents are asked to use available parking in Wilton Center. Parking along the bridge to the Schenck’s Island lot is not allowed.

A pedestrian accessway will be created to allow walking access to the picnic area and river. Residents are encouraged to consider using the tables in the chess park along River Rd. as an alternative.

For more information contact the Department of Environmental Affairs at 203.563.0180.

Eagle Scout Ceremony Honors Jake Mercer

Jake Mercer receives the Eagle Scout award from Troop 125 Scoutmaster Ryan Thompson. Credit: contributed

Jake Mercer, a member of Scout Troop 125, was honored at an Eagle Scout ceremony for achieving the highest rank in Scouts. Mercer completed a service project that involved building four eight-foot large picnic tables for the CT Make-A-Wish Foundation at its headquarters in Trumbull and earned 24 merit badges during his time in scouting.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and local community leaders, who praised his dedication and commitment to service. Mercer has enjoyed serving the Wilton community, from decorating the Veterans Memorial in Wilton center, laying wreaths during the holiday season to honor veterans buried at Hillside Cemetery, clean-up efforts at WEPCO, and digitizing historical records at Wilton’s American Legion Post 86.

Mercer’s grandfather, an Eagle Scout from Troop 288 in the St. John’s, MO/St. Louis Council, spoke at the ceremony, and Troop 125 Scoutmaster Ryan Thompson awarded the Mercer with the Eagle pin.

Wilton Tax Collector Warns of Tax Lien for Unpaid Tax Bills

The Wilton Tax Collector’s office recently issued a notice that any 2021 Real Estate Grand List bills (bills that were due on July 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023), for which payment in full is not received in the office by Friday, April 28, or on the town’s website by Sunday, April 30, will be subject to a lien prior to Town Hall opening on Monday, May 1.

Officials remind residents that a postmark date is not acceptable; payment must be received by the due dates listed above.

Any questions can be directed to the tax collector’s office at 203.563.0125 or via email.