Every year, Wilton Go Green recognizes residents and businesses that have gone above and beyond doing just one thing to make a positive impact in the community, creating ideas to promote and influence the sustainable green momentum for the health of the community and planet.

This year’s Wilton Go Green’s Annual Community Awards event was held at Wilton Library on Tuesday, April 19. Board members joined honorees for an evening celebration to acknowledge sustainable practices and promote Earth Day events scheduled for three days later.

“Wilton Go Green’s belief is that in building a sustainable community, even just doing one green thing every day collectively helps keep the planet and local community healthy for generations to come,” WGG President Tammy Thornton said. “There’s no better way to set a good example for others than by living a sustainable lifestyle today.”

The honorees were recognized for being what WGG officials called “inspiring examples of long-term green solutions.”

Green Town Official Award

Selectman Ross Tartell : For his leadership, support and in-kind contributions to Wilton’s Sustainable CT Silver Certification

Wilton Department of Public Works Administrative Manager Jennifer Fascitelli: For reverting wasted organic materials by establishing the Town of Wilton's first food scrap recycling pilot program and championing its future. The town has collected 2.58 tons already so far this year from the end of January through the end of March.

Environmental Steward Award

Mary and Pat Zumbo : For dedicated commitment to the Recycling Club and the collection of redeemable drink containers on behalf of the Wilton Commons community.

Meghan Devine: For leadership in championing a food scrap diversion program at Wilton's Riding Club

Environmental Ecosystems Award

Anne and Wayne Gura: For environmental stewardship that advances the Town’s work to advance habitat restoration and native plant biodiversity

Green Business Award

Nick Skeadas: For entrepreneurial spirit with Curbside Compost and advocacy for food scrap diversion legislation

Green Community Partner Award

Wilton Library: For unwavering partnership with Wilton Go Green’s “Green Speaker” Series that serves to convey critical sustainability information to our region

Green Student Award

Samantha Dorne : For deep understanding of the intrinsic value of existing household items and the environmental benefits of repairing — not replacing whenever possible

Shawn Gregory: For commitment to the environment, in particular to protecting water quality, and to the effects of human activity on natural ecosystems

Founder’s Award

Dana Gips – For her spirited initiative leading Wilton Go Green and the Town towards greater environmental integrity by implementing social media and improving community engagement.

