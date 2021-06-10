LETTER: Thank You to Wilton Community for Food Pantry Generosity

To the Editor:

Over the last weekend (June 4-6) the Wilton Kiwanis Club held its quarterly food drive in front of the Village Market. Through the generous contributions of many, we were able to generate approximately $8,700 in cash and gift cards to support the Wilton Food Pantry.

As we have for more than a decade, and even braving the challenges of COVID during the past year, we can always count on our community to support our neighbors who are food insecure. Thanks to the Village Market and our Kiwanis team of greeters under the leadership of Tom Connors. But mostly, we are grateful to those who paused while shopping on an extremely hot weekend to share their good fortune with others.

Gratefully,

Greg Chann

President, Wilton Kiwanis Club