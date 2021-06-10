Wilton Conservation Commission to Lead Walk in Bradley Park

On Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m., the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Go Green, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Woodcock Nature Center, will offer a walk in Wilton’s Bradley Park.

Starting at the Oak Ledge Ln. main entrance to the Park, Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead attendees on a walk of about an hour. All are welcome, including dogs on leash.

Following the walk, there will be refreshments and time to chat with neighbors and representatives of the various conservation-oriented organizations.

To get to the Oak Ledge Ln. trail entrance from the intersection of Rte. 7 and Rte. 106/Wolfpit Rd. in Wilton, follow Rte. 106/Wolfpit Rd. for 0.6 miles to Oak Ledge Ln. Take a right on Oak Ledge Ln. and the entrance is at the end of Oak Ledge Ln. on the west side of the road.

Participants are asked to park on Oak Ledge Ln. and not on River Ridge, as those roadways are privately owned for private use.

Pre-register for this walk and to receive notification about inclement weather via email.