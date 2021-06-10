WHS Sports Update, June 10, 2021: Season Ends for Boys Lacrosse; Golf Results

Boys Lacrosse

After an impressive run to the semifinals of the CIAC Class L State Championships, the Wilton High School boys lacrosse team closed out its season Wednesday night, June 9, after Fairfield Prep topped the Warriors 14-5. Pictured above, is senior Jack Rosen going to the net. Pictured below is defender Jake Sommer.

Boys Golf

Wilton golfer Alex Elia placed second in the Division II championships on Monday, June 7. He went one under par and finished just four strokes behind Daniel Hand‘s Matthew Doyle.

Here’s how Elia’s teammates finished: Thomas Rogozinski (+14, T44), Griffin Kovach (+15, T50); Stephen Padilla (+17, T64) and Eli Ackerman (+20, T73).

As a team the boys finished ninth, at 44 over par.

Girls Golf

Wilton’s lone competitor in the Division I championships on Wednesday, June 9 was Samhita Kakarlapudi, who finished +29, T34.