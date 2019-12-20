To the Editor:

Recycle a bicycle or giving back–call it what you want, but we must write to extend another huge thanks to the Wilton community!

You may recall from a previous GOOD Morning Wilton article that this month, a group of dedicated bike mechanics and helpers would volunteer to refurbish used bicycles to benefit Wheels for Kids, an annual holiday season program that has taken root in the area over the last 10 years. True to the plan, we all entered full Elf Mode whereby we peaked at 20 bikes repaired per hour which is a new record!

The 65 bikes we rehabbed will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 21 to needy children in Danbury through a seasonal event called Santa’s Workshop. Over 1,500 children will attend, some of whom will sleep out for a prime spot in line to then see Santa, enjoy some treats and select a gift–one of which could be a bicycle.

A portion of the donated bikes came from Wilton residents, for which we are again truly grateful. We continue to be impressed by all who step forward to support the cause, and because the bikes are typically in good shape, they only require a bit of work to get them rolling again. We are happy to report we had a few extras which will go towards our related summer program to support the Wilton Family YMCA branch of the Riverbrook YMCA‘s “Race For Chase” program. If you ever have a bike to donate in any condition, size or flavor, either the Kane Family’s house at 69 Range Rd. or the Cote Family’s house at 10 Oak Ledge Ln. are ideal drop-off points any time of year.

Thank you again Wilton and have a great Christmas!

Kevin Kane and David Cote