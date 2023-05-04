To the Editor:
Vote NO Toxic Turf Field
[Above is the] sign outside one of Westport’s turf fields. The sign says everything.
“The Town of Westport encourages all those using artificial turf fields to observe the following recommendations:“
- Wash hands and exposed body aggressively after playing on fields.
- Turn clothes inside out as soon as possible to avoid tracking dust to other locations.
- Keep beverages closed and in bags/coolers when not drinking to avoid excess dust and fibers from getting in the beverage.
- Eating on the fields is prohibited
Thank you
Kevin Hickey
Friends of Allen’s Meadows