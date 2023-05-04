To the Editor:

Vote NO Toxic Turf Field

[Above is the] sign outside one of Westport’s turf fields. The sign says everything.

“The Town of Westport encourages all those using artificial turf fields to observe the following recommendations:“

Wash hands and exposed body aggressively after playing on fields. Turn clothes inside out as soon as possible to avoid tracking dust to other locations. Keep beverages closed and in bags/coolers when not drinking to avoid excess dust and fibers from getting in the beverage. Eating on the fields is prohibited

Thank you

Kevin Hickey

Friends of Allen’s Meadows