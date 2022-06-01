LETTER: Past and Upcoming Kiwanis “Feed Wilton” Food Drives

To the Editor:

Thanks to the Generosity of Wilton.

Many thanks to the generous customers of the Village Market who donate money and gift cards in support of the food insecure in our community. Wilton Kiwanis Club‘s most recent quarterly “Feed Wilton” food drive in early March generated $7,795 in total support for Wilton Social Services. For perspective, even with the challenges of COVID, the Kiwanis Club continues to raise approximately $40,000 through food drives on an annual basis.

Under the leadership of Tom Connors, March drive greeter volunteers included Whitney Janeway, Alice Fitzsimons, Ross Tartell, Jerry Sprole, Kenny Rhodes, VJ Kumar, Den Taylor, Carol Boehly, and Bill Brennan.

Get ready for the next food drive this weekend, June 3-5 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Village Market.

Den Taylor

President

Wilton Kiwanis