WHS Sports Update: Molly Snow Sets New Lacrosse Record, More Post-Season News

By
GOOD Morning Wilton Staff
-
WHS junior Molly Snow broke the WHS Girls Lacrosse record of most assists in a season Tuesday afternoon against Southington (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Wilton High School sports photographer Gretchen McMahon sent some GOOD news photos from post-season action.

Girls Lacrosse

Junior Molly Snow (pictured above) broke the WHS Girls Lacrosse record of most assists in a season, during the first-round Class L state tournament game against Southington on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 at Lilly Field. Megan Cratty set the record of 64 assists in one season 17 years ago; Snow broke the record with her first assist in Tuesday’s game. She finished the game with a total of six assists overall. The team won 17-1, and will move on to face Cheshire in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 3 at home.

Boys Lacrosse

WHS boys lacrosse senior captain Jake Sommer (below) collected seven ground balls, including the first three face-offs, in the FCIAC Championship against Darien on Saturday morning, May 28 at Jack Casagrande field. Unfortunately, Wilton fell to Darien in the final 10 minutes of the game, losing 6-12.

Wilton will face Pomperaug in the first round of the State tournament on Wednesday night, June 1 at the Warriors’ home field at 4:30 p.m.

senior captain Jake Sommer (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Boys Tennis

Wiltons boys tennis first doubles team of Sam Geoffre and Alex Reyes is all smiles after their team won the first round of the State Tournament 7-0 against New Milford on Tuesday, May 31. They’ll play Darien Wednesday, June 1 in the second round.

Wiltons boys tennis first doubles team of Sam Geoffre and Alex Reyes (photo: Gretchen McMahon)

Girls Tennis

Wilton defeated the higher-ranked Farmington High School on Tuesday, May 31, 5-2. The Warriors now face Glastonbury in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 1.

Baseball

Wilton lost in the first round of the state tournament, falling to Notre Dame-West Haven by a score of 1-10, bringing the team’s season to a close.

Track

Wilton competes in the Class L Boys and Girls Championship on Wednesday, June 1.  Field events start at 10 a.m., running events begin at 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park.

Softball

The Warriors faced Bristol Central High School in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, May 31, losing 0-6, and ending the team’s season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

(GMW requires all commenters to use full, real, verifiable names and emails.)

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here