WHS Sports Update: Molly Snow Sets New Lacrosse Record, More Post-Season News

Wilton High School sports photographer Gretchen McMahon sent some GOOD news photos from post-season action.

Girls Lacrosse

Junior Molly Snow (pictured above) broke the WHS Girls Lacrosse record of most assists in a season, during the first-round Class L state tournament game against Southington on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 at Lilly Field. Megan Cratty set the record of 64 assists in one season 17 years ago; Snow broke the record with her first assist in Tuesday’s game. She finished the game with a total of six assists overall. The team won 17-1, and will move on to face Cheshire in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 3 at home.

Boys Lacrosse

WHS boys lacrosse senior captain Jake Sommer (below) collected seven ground balls, including the first three face-offs, in the FCIAC Championship against Darien on Saturday morning, May 28 at Jack Casagrande field. Unfortunately, Wilton fell to Darien in the final 10 minutes of the game, losing 6-12.

Wilton will face Pomperaug in the first round of the State tournament on Wednesday night, June 1 at the Warriors’ home field at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wiltons boys tennis first doubles team of Sam Geoffre and Alex Reyes is all smiles after their team won the first round of the State Tournament 7-0 against New Milford on Tuesday, May 31. They’ll play Darien Wednesday, June 1 in the second round.

Girls Tennis

Wilton defeated the higher-ranked Farmington High School on Tuesday, May 31, 5-2. The Warriors now face Glastonbury in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 1.

Baseball

Wilton lost in the first round of the state tournament, falling to Notre Dame-West Haven by a score of 1-10, bringing the team’s season to a close.

Track

Wilton competes in the Class L Boys and Girls Championship on Wednesday, June 1. Field events start at 10 a.m., running events begin at 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park.

Softball

The Warriors faced Bristol Central High School in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, May 31, losing 0-6, and ending the team’s season.