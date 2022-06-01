Wilton High School Musicians, Performers, and Artists Honored at 2022 FAPA Awards

On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, Wilton High School students were recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the art, music, and theater departments at the annual Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) award ceremony. The awards ceremony honors students — primarily seniors — with scholarships and other awards granted by WHS faculty and other organizations including Wilton Children’s Theatre, Weir Farm, The Greens at Cannondale, the Ambler Trust, WHS Music Boosters, Wilton Singers, Theater Arts Association, the Fairfield County Community Foundation and the WHS PTSA.
The ceremony, held in the Little Theater at Wilton High School, was a special opportunity to recognize many hard-working and dedicated artists, performers, and musicians.
While there are over 50 awards total, one student is awarded the prestigious Fine and Performing Arts Award Scholarship sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters and the Theater Arts Association each year for demonstrating exemplary dedication, leadership, and passion for the arts for all four years. The winner must be involved with at least three separate art departments at WHS and this year, it was awarded to Caelah Kennedy.
Congratulations to all the deserving FAPA students.
FAPA Award, Scholarship sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters, Theater Arts Association, and Art Department: Caelah Kennedy
Junior Book Award: Lucy Beach
Band
PTSA Book Award for Band: Michael Soojian
Director’s Award for Band, Scholarship sponsored by David F. Clune in honor of John Rhodes: John Kelly
Louis Armstrong National Jazz Award, Scholarship sponsored by The Ambler Trust in honor of John Rhodes: Ciara Garcia
John Philip Sousa National Band Award, Scholarship sponsored by the Ambler Trust in honor of Chip Gawle: Jacob Katz
Chorus
PTSA Book Award for Chorus: Ellie Bloss
Director’s Award for Chorus, sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters: Edwin Gregory
National School Choral Award: Matthew Huang
National School Choral Award: Aki Lasher
Wilton Singers Scholarship, sponsored by the Wilton Singers: Matthew Huang
Wilton Singers Scholarship, sponsored by the Wilton Singers: Aki Lasher
Orchestra
PTSA Book Award for Orchestra: Shriya Chelluboina
Director’s Award for Orchestra, Scholarship sponsored by the WHS Music Boosters: Anjo Therattil
National School Orchestra Award, Scholarship sponsored by the Ambler Trust in honor of Marty Meade: Matthew Huang
Theater
PTSA Book Award: Kennedy Thomas
Wilton Children’s Theater Awards: Margot DePeugh, Riley Luchetta, Molly DeLuca, Caelah Kennedy, Kathryn Stein, Aki Lasher
Theater Arts Association (TAA) Awards: Aki Lasher, Matthew Huang
The Yes, And… Award: Taylor Spezzano
Batting Average Improv Award: Kathryn Stein
Little Theater Company Scholarship: Margot DePeugh, Aki Lasher, Lauren Parrotta, Molly DeLuca, Riley Luchetta
2021 Rookie of the Year: Finn Ryder
The Golden Curtain Award: Jenna Bonafide
The Producer’s Award: Molly DeLuca
Fine Art
PTA Reflections Contest: Rachna Narayanan, Charlotte Casiraghi, Keerthi Vijay, Jordan Huff, Meredith Mobyed, Mihika Shukla
Scholastic Art Award Winners: Amira Srivastava, Jordan Huff, Meredith Mobyed, Bernie Huang, Charlotte Casiraghi, Jessica Fang, Caelah Kennedy, Alexandra Giller, Colton Hall, Cindy Rodriguez, Hunter Martin
AP Students Portfolios: Aislynn Conway, Caelah Kennedy, Amira Srivastava, Rachna Narayanan, Griffin Turner, Jenna Soltis, Caroline Yoon, Emma Lusignan
Inclusion Mural Design: Alexandra Cole
The Greens and Meadows Holiday Card Award: Daniella Coltman
Charles A. Dana Award: Hannah Pettibone
Ambler Trust Scholarship in Honor of Rusty Hurd: Luke Schwartz
Ambler Trust Scholarship in Honor of Chip Zellner: Mihika Shukla
Heart of the Arts Award: Luke Schwartz
Friends of Weir Farm Award: Jordan Huff
2022 Art Scholarship: Meredith Mobyed, Aislynn Conway
Robert Lassen Award: Aidan Thornbrough
Echelon Awards: Amelia Tomas, Annabelle Lord
PTSA Book Awards — Ceramics: Caelah Kennedy
PTSA Book Awards — Photography: Aidan Thornbrough
PTSA Book Awards — Sculpture: Ciara Garcia
PTSA Book Awards — Painting: Sophia Shipman
PTSA Book Awards — Drawing: Hannah Pettibone
PTSA Book Awards — Computer Graphics: Zach Schwartz
PTSA Book Awards — Fashion: Lila Fagel
Congratulations to all of the award winners and best of luck going forward – well done!